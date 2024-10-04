Culturecom Holdings Revisits Acquisition Terms Amid Market Shifts

Culturecom Holdings Limited (HK:0343) has released an update.

Culturecom Holdings Limited is currently negotiating potential amendments to the terms of an acquisition agreement due to market condition changes, which may include adjustments to the consideration amount, payment terms, and revenue guarantee. The company has set a deadline for these negotiations, the Long Stop Date on 30 November 2024, after which the agreement may be terminated if no consensus is reached. Despite the uncertainty, the company plans to continue pursuing future business opportunities with the vendors or the target company if the current agreement falls through.

