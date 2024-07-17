Culturecom Holdings Prepares for Key AGM

Culturecom Holdings Limited (HK:0343) has released an update.

Culturecom Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for August 20, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, approve director fees, re-elect board members, appoint auditors, and consider a share repurchase program. The share repurchase authorization would allow the company to buy back up to 10% of its issued shares, with the mandate expiring at the next AGM, any shareholder resolution revoking it, or by the next AGM’s legally required date.

For further insights into HK:0343 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.