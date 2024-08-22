Cult Food Science’s De Novo Triumphs in Seed Funding

Cult Food Science Corp. (TSE:CULT) has released an update.

Cult Food Science Corp. celebrates the $1.5 million seed funding success of its venture arm De Novo Foodlabs, which is set to expedite the commercial launch of NanoFerrin™, a sustainable and ethical alternative to bovine lactoferrin. The investment, led by Joyful Ventures, boosts De Novo’s total capital to $4 million, supporting the push of its animal-free product into the U.S. market.

