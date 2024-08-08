Cult Food Science Pioneers Lab-Grown Meat in Pet Food

Cult Food Science Corp. (TSE:CULT) has released an update.

Cult Food Science Corp.’s subsidiary, Further Foods Inc., has submitted a groundbreaking feeding trial protocol for dog food with cultivated chicken to the FDA, marking a significant step towards introducing lab-grown meat into the North American pet food market. The 26-week trial will involve 30 healthy dogs and assess numerous health indicators to ensure safety and nutritional value, with results expected in roughly 45 days.

For further insights into TSE:CULT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.