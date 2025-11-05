CULT Food Science Finalizes Debt Settlement to Preserve Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cult Food Science Corp. ( (TSE:CULT) ) has issued an update.

CULT Food Science Corp. has finalized a debt settlement agreement to address outstanding debts totaling $132,500 by issuing 8,833,333 shares at $0.015 per share. This strategic move is intended to preserve cash for working capital, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining financial stability and supporting its innovative endeavors in the food technology sector.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CULT is a Underperform.

Cult Food Science Corp.’s overall stock score reflects significant financial difficulties, primarily driven by negative profitability and cash flow challenges. Despite a strong equity position, the company’s reliance on external financing and lack of revenue growth are major concerns. Technical indicators show some short-term positive momentum, but long-term caution remains due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends, making the stock less attractive to investors.

CULT Food Science is a disruptive food technology investment platform focused on pioneering the commercialization of lab-grown meat and cellular agriculture. The company invests in equity, debt, and other securities of both public and private entities, and provides operational, advisory, and commercialization support to its portfolio companies, aiming to reshape the global food system and enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 82,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.88M

