Cullen Resources Plans Major Share Issuance

Cullen Resources Limited has announced a new standard pro rata securities issuance of 190,057,744 ordinary shares. The offer, set to close on August 16, 2024, will have its record date on July 25, 2024, and the issuance date is scheduled for August 23, 2024. This move aims to expand the financial base of the company, offering investors a new opportunity to participate in its growth.

