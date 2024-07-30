Cullen Resources Launches Discounted Rights Issue

Cullen Resources Limited (AU:CUL) has released an update.

Cullen Resources Limited has announced the dispatch of offer documents to eligible shareholders for a 1 for 3 non-renounceable Rights Issue at $0.006 per share, aiming to raise approximately $1.14 million. The offering price represents a 25% discount on the closing share price as of July 19, 2024, and follows recent developments in the company’s projects, including drill-ready targets and iron royalties in West Pilbara.

