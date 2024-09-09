CuFe Ltd Director’s Holdings Change Post-Options Expiry

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

CuFe Limited has announced that Director Mark Hancock had a significant change in his holdings due to the expiry of 10 million unlisted options. The shift, documented in a mandatory disclosure to the ASX, did not involve any trading, and Hancock maintains direct and indirect interest in 2.5 million ordinary shares each, alongside 15 million unlisted options due to expire in November 2025.

