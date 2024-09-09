CUFE Limited Director’s Interest Shifts Post-Options Expiry

CuFe Limited (AU:CUF) has released an update.

In a recent update from CUFE Limited, Director Antony William Paul Sage has reported an indirect interest change due to the expiry of 10 million unlisted options. Prior to the change, Mr. Sage’s interests included over 24 million ordinary shares and 5.25 million ordinary shares held through the EGAS Superannuation Fund and Okewood Pty Ltd, respectively. No new securities were acquired, and the director’s remaining shareholdings are unchanged post-options expiry.

