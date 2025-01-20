CuFe Limited Announces Proposed Issue of 10 Million Options

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CuFe Limited ( (AU:CUF) ) has issued an update.

CuFe Limited has announced a proposed issue of 10 million options, which will expire on various dates at various prices. This issuance is part of a strategy to raise capital through placements or other types of issues, with a proposed issue date set for November 28, 2025. This move could potentially enhance CuFe Limited’s financial flexibility and market positioning by providing additional resources for its operations and growth initiatives.

More about CuFe Limited

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €6.82M

