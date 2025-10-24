Cuentas Issues Unsecured Convertible Notes to Insiders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Cuentas ( (CUEN) ).

Cuentas, Inc. entered into two Convertible Note Purchase Agreements with World Mobile Group Ltd. on September 22 and October 1, 2025, for a total principal amount of $385,000. These agreements allow for conversion into common stock and include conditions such as the Investor’s right to appoint a director to the board. Proceeds from these agreements are allocated to various financial obligations, including the separation agreement with Michael De Prado and funding for professional fees. Additionally, on October 17, 2025, Cuentas issued unsecured convertible promissory notes to insiders and advisors, further impacting its financial structure and obligations.

More about Cuentas

Average Trading Volume: 2,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $273

See more data about CUEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue