Cue Health Finalizes Separation Terms with Ex-Officer Khattak

Cue Health (HLTH) has issued an update.

Cue Health Inc. has finalized a separation agreement with Mr. Khattak, who left the company on March 19, 2024. Based on the terms of his 2021 employment contract, Mr. Khattak is eligible for severance benefits, provided he upholds his end of the agreement, which includes a release of claims and adherence to certain restrictions post-employment. This move could potentially influence Cue Health Inc.’s market position and is a significant development for investors monitoring company leadership and stability.

