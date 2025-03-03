Cue Energy Resources Issues Shares via Cashless Option Exercise

Cue Energy Resources Limited ( (AU:CUE) ) has issued an update.

Cue Energy Resources Limited has issued 415,664 fully paid ordinary shares through a cashless exercise of options under its Share Option Scheme. This issuance was conducted without investor disclosure under the Corporations Act, and the company confirms compliance with relevant legislative requirements, ensuring transparency and regulatory adherence.

More about Cue Energy Resources Limited

Cue Energy Resources Limited operates within the energy sector, focusing on exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is involved in various projects aimed at harnessing energy resources to meet market demands.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 239,906

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$83.84M

For detailed information about CUE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.