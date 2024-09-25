CUC Inc. Expands Healthcare Services with Noah Konzer Acquisition

CUC Inc. (JP:9158) has released an update.

CUC Inc. has resolved to acquire all shares of Noah Konzer Co., Ltd., a company operating a nursing home in Sapporo, aiming to integrate it as a consolidated subsidiary to expand its healthcare services. The acquisition is contingent on antitrust clearance and other conditions. CUC plans to repurpose some of Noah Konzer’s facilities to better serve the elderly with higher medical needs and optimize operations through digital transformation.

