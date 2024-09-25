CUC Inc. Acquires Noah Konzer, Expands in Healthcare

CUC Inc. (JP:9158) has released an update.

CUC Inc. has announced the complete acquisition of Noah Konzer Co., Ltd, a company specializing in nursing home operations in Sapporo, financing the deal with existing cash and the sale and leaseback of the acquired real estate. The transaction, valued at 5,300 million yen with an enterprise value of 13,740 million yen, is expected to close in early October 2024, with further financial impacts under review.

For further insights into JP:9158 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.