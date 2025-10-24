CTT Systems AB Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Positive Outlook for 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CTT Systems AB ( (SE:CTT) ) has shared an update.

CTT Systems AB reported a 29% increase in net sales for Q3 2025, driven by higher sales in private jets, OEM, and retrofit sectors. Despite challenges such as currency fluctuations and delivery delays, the company sees a strong growth outlook for 2026, with increased demand in the OEM market and private jet sector, while maintaining stable aftermarket sales.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:CTT) stock is a Hold with a SEK205.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CTT Systems AB stock, see the SE:CTT Stock Forecast page.

More about CTT Systems AB

CTT Systems AB is a leading supplier of active humidity control systems in the aircraft industry. The company addresses the issue of dry cabin air and excessive moisture in aircraft fuselages, offering humidifiers and anti-condensation systems for both commercial and private jets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK2.49B

Find detailed analytics on CTT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue