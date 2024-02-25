CTS Corporation Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

CTS Corporation (CTS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

CTS Corporation faces significant business risk related to data privacy compliance and information security. As they collect and process sensitive personal and customer data, they must navigate a complex landscape of stringent U.S. and international privacy regulations. Non-compliance or data breaches could lead to severe consequences, including legal penalties, reputational damage, and financial losses. These risks underscore the necessity for robust data protection strategies and ongoing vigilance in safeguarding sensitive information.

The average CTS stock price target is $46.00, implying 2.13% upside potential.

