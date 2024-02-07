CTS Corp. Unveils Investor Presentation for Fiscal Year 2024

Cts Corp. (CTS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

CTS Corporation has released an investor presentation which can be shared in various meetings with stakeholders throughout the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company clarifies that this report’s release does not imply the materiality of the information for investor decision-making as per Regulation FD, and neither should the data be considered legally filed or bearing liability under the Securities Exchange Act. Additionally, the information isn’t automatically included in future securities filings unless explicitly stated.

For further insights into CTS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.