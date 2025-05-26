CTR Holdings Limited Projects Significant Profit Increase for 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

CTR Holdings Limited ( (HK:1416) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CTR Holdings Limited has announced a significant increase in expected profits for the year ending 28 February 2025, with projected profits of not less than S$7.70 million compared to S$2.67 million in the previous year. This growth is attributed to revenue growth from the timely delivery of major construction projects and securing several large contracts, which have accelerated the execution of key contracts and increased revenue.

More about CTR Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,013,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$100.8M

Find detailed analytics on 1416 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.