CTO Realty Growth Appoints Interim CFO and Treasurer

Lisa M. Vorakoun has stepped in as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. while the company searches for a permanent appointee. With a strong background in accounting and finance, Vorakoun holds a dual role as VP and Chief Accounting Officer for the company and Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Her professional journey includes significant experience managing audit clients and she is well-qualified, holding a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Accounting, and memberships in prominent accounting institutes.

