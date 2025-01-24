CTF Services Limited Announces Share Option Grant for Directors and Employees

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

NWS Holdings ( (HK:0659) ) has issued an announcement.

CTF Services Limited has announced the offering of share options under its existing share option scheme, allowing directors and employees to subscribe for nearly 100 million new shares at an exercise price of HK$7.464 per share. This move is intended to acknowledge the contributions of its leaders and staff, providing them with a stake in the company and incentivizing long-term commitment to its strategic goals.

YTD Price Performance: -5.76%

Average Trading Volume: 491

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.73B

