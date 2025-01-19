CTF Services Limited Announces HK$780 Million Convertible Bond Issue

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

NWS Holdings ( (HK:0659) ) has shared an update.

CTF Services Limited, incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced the proposed issuance of HK$780 million in 4.00% convertible bonds due 2025. This announcement follows the recent approval by the Vienna Stock Exchange for the listing and trading of these bonds on its platform, with the first trading day expected on January 22, 2025. The completion of the bond issuance is contingent upon certain conditions in the Subscription Agreement, and there are circumstances under which the agreement may be terminated. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the issuance may or may not be completed.

More about NWS Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -1.01%

Average Trading Volume: 491

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.94B

