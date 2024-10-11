CT Automotive Finalizes Refinancing Strategy

CT Automotive Group Plc (GB:CTA) has released an update.

CT Automotive Group PLC, renowned for designing and supplying interior automotive components, has successfully completed the refinancing of its existing working capital facility. With its competitive pricing strategy and high-quality manufacturing across several countries, the company maintains a robust portfolio of OEM customers, including top car brands and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company’s global presence and ability to supply parts for a variety of car models solidify its standing in a market known for high entry barriers.

