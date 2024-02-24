CSX Boosts CEO Hinrichs’ Salary and Incentive Package

CSX (CSX) has released an update.

CSX Corporation has decided to reward its CEO, Joseph R. Hinrichs, with increased compensation following a review. His base salary has been raised to $1.5 million, his target annual bonus is now 175% of his base salary, and his target long-term incentive has been bumped up to $11.4 million. Additionally, CSX will now cover up to $250,000 for Hinrichs’ personal use of corporate aircraft, highlighting the company’s commitment to competitively compensate its top executive.

