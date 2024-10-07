CStone Unveils Promising Cancer Therapy Data

CStone Pharmaceuticals (HK:2616) has released an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced it will present promising preclinical data on CS2009, a novel trispecific antibody aimed at enhancing cancer immunotherapy, at the SITC Annual Meeting in November 2024. This potential first-in-class treatment targets three immune suppressive pathways and has shown superior anti-tumor activity in preclinical trials. The company plans to submit an IND application by late 2024 or early 2025 and commence first-in-human trials shortly thereafter.

