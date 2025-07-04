CStone Pharmaceuticals Updates Phase III Study on Nofazinlimab for Liver Cancer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from CStone Pharmaceuticals ( (HK:2616) ).

CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced an update on their global multicenter Phase III study of nofazinlimab in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The study, which involved 74 sites worldwide, evaluated the efficacy and safety of nofazinlimab combined with lenvatinib against a placebo-lenvatinib combination in patients with unresectable or metastatic HCC. The results showed a compelling trend in overall survival and meaningful improvements in progression-free survival and objective response rate, although statistical significance was not reached. Nofazinlimab demonstrated a manageable safety profile, with no new safety signals observed. CStone plans to engage with regulatory authorities to explore the registration pathway for this combination therapy, potentially impacting the company’s operations and positioning in the oncology market.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

CStone Pharmaceuticals, established in 2015, is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on developing anti-cancer therapies. With a commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in China and globally, CStone has launched four innovative drugs and secured approvals for 16 new drug applications covering nine indications. The company’s pipeline includes 16 promising candidates, featuring potentially first-in-class or best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates, multispecific antibodies, immunotherapies, and precision medicines.

