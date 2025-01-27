CStone Pharmaceuticals Partners with SteinCares for LATAM Expansion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

CStone Pharmaceuticals ( (HK:2616) ) has provided an update.

CStone Pharmaceuticals has entered a strategic partnership with SteinCares to commercialize sugemalimab in 10 Latin American countries. This agreement marks CStone’s third major global commercialization deal for sugemalimab, which is already approved in the EU and UK for treating non-small cell lung cancer. The collaboration aims to leverage SteinCares’s extensive distribution network to enhance sugemalimab’s market penetration in Latin America, potentially benefiting a larger patient population and strengthening CStone’s position in the international market.

More about CStone Pharmaceuticals

CStone Pharmaceuticals, established in 2015, is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of anti-cancer therapies. The company has launched four innovative drugs and secured approvals for 16 new drug applications, addressing unmet medical needs in China and globally.

YTD Price Performance: 4.35%

Average Trading Volume: 2,449,954

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.03B

