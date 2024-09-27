CSSC Shipping Announces Interim Dividend

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited (HK:3877) has released an update.

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ending on 30 June 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for 18 October 2024. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by 21 October 2024 to be eligible for the dividend, which is payable by 30 October 2024. The announcement is an update to a previous one, specifically regarding the Hong Kong share register information.

