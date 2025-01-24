CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Revises Undertaking to Avoid Competition

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H ( (HK:0317) ) has provided an update.

The company announced a revision to its original undertaking to avoid horizontal competition with its controlling shareholder, China Shipbuilding Group. This revision involves a change in the time frame for resolving horizontal competition issues initially set in 2021. This development reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align its operations with regulatory requirements and safeguard the interests of its shareholders, particularly minority shareholders.

More about CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Class H

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited is a company operating within the offshore and marine engineering industry. It focuses on providing engineering services and solutions, primarily in the shipbuilding sector, under the ownership and management of China Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.23B

