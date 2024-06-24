CSR Limited Reports Major Shareholding Changes

CSR Limited (AU:CSR) has released an update.

CSR Limited has announced a change in substantial holdings, with First Sentier Investors and its ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), reporting changes in their voting power and relevant interests in the company. The notice detailed the updated figures of voting shares, revealing that MUFG now informs First Sentier Investors of its relevant interest in CSR’s shares. This development could signal significant shifts in shareholder influence and CSR’s strategic direction.

