CSR Limited Director Sells All Shares Post-Acquisition

CSR Limited has announced that Director John Charles Gillam has sold his entire indirect interest of 253,510 ordinary fully paid shares at $8.88 each, following the company’s acquisition by Saint-Gobain BidCo Pty Ltd. The shares were held by Descubridor Ventures Pty Limited, a company controlled by Gillam and his wife. This major change in director’s interest comes as a result of a scheme of arrangement with the acquiring entity.

