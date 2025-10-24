CSPC Pharmaceutical’s SYH2061 Injection Approved for Clinical Trials in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1093) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has announced that its independently developed SYH2061 Injection, a double-stranded small interfering RNA drug, has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for clinical trials. This drug, targeting complement component C5, is designed for treating IgA nephropathy and other complement-mediated diseases, offering long-lasting therapeutic effects and a promising clinical development value due to its superior pharmacological activity and safety profile.

More about CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, incorporated in Hong Kong, operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of innovative drugs. The company is known for its research and development of new chemical drugs and has a market focus on addressing unmet medical needs.

