CSPC Pharmaceutical’s Mesalazine Tablets Gain Approval in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1093) ) has shared an announcement.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced that its Mesalazine Enteric-Coated Tablets have received drug registration approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration. This product, used for treating ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, enriches the company’s offerings in immune system therapeutics and highlights its commitment to providing effective anti-inflammatory treatments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1093) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock, see the HK:1093 Stock Forecast page.

More about CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a Hong Kong-incorporated company operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing and producing a wide range of pharmaceutical products, with a particular emphasis on enhancing its portfolio in the therapeutic area of the immune system.

Average Trading Volume: 214,152,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$91.31B

For a thorough assessment of 1093 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue