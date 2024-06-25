CSPC Pharmaceutical’s CAR-T Cell Therapy Advances

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced the approval of clinical trials in China for its pioneering mRNA-LNP-based CAR-T cell injection, SYS6020, designed to target and destroy BCMA-positive myeloma cells with high cell viability and minimal side effects. This breakthrough positions the company as a forerunner in cell therapy with potential applications in treating autoimmune diseases. The product’s clinical trial is focused on multiple myeloma but may have broader implications for diseases like lupus and myasthenia gravis.

