CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Schedules Board Meeting for Q3 Results

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1093) ) has issued an announcement.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 20, 2025, to approve the unaudited third-quarter results for the period ending September 30, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical products.

YTD Price Performance: 58.81%

Average Trading Volume: 158,475,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$84.89B

