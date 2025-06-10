CSPC Pharmaceutical Gains U.S. FDA Approval for Cancer Drug Trial

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1093) ) has shared an announcement.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has received approval from the U.S. FDA to conduct clinical trials for its new antibody-drug conjugate, SYS6040, targeting advanced solid tumors. This development signifies a significant step in the company’s expansion into the U.S. market, potentially enhancing its competitive position in oncology therapeutics.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1093) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.80 price target.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group is a Hong Kong-based company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of innovative drugs, including monoclonal antibody-drug conjugates.

Average Trading Volume: 188,469,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$101.9B



