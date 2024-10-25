CSPC Pharma Advances CAR-T Therapy for Myasthenia Gravis

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1093) has released an update.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has received clinical trial approval in China for their novel mRNA-LNP-based CAR-T cell therapy targeting myasthenia gravis, marking a significant advancement in cell therapy for autoimmune diseases. This innovative treatment, already approved for multiple myeloma and systemic lupus erythematosus, offers promising improvements in safety and efficacy over traditional CAR-T therapies. Investors may find CSPC’s strides in expanding its therapeutic applications noteworthy as the company aims to enhance patient outcomes across various conditions.

