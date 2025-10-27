CSPC Innovation Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1093) ) is now available.

CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, released its unaudited financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report highlights a 7.71% increase in operating revenue compared to the previous year, but also reveals significant net losses and a negative cash flow from operating activities. These financial challenges may impact the company’s operations and market positioning, urging caution among shareholders and potential investors.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group is a company in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of innovative drugs. Its market focus includes both domestic and international markets, with a subsidiary, CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 69.79%

Average Trading Volume: 173,272,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$90.76B

