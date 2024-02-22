CSP Inc. Announces Stock Expansion and Two-for-One Split

CSP Inc (CSPI) has released an update.

CSP Inc.’s Board of Directors has approved an expansion of the company’s authorized Common Stock, increasing it from 7.5 million to 9.75 million shares, effective February 21, 2024, with no need for shareholder consent. Additionally, the company announced a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend, set for distribution on March 20, 2024, to shareholders on record by March 6, 2024, signaling a potentially attractive opportunity for investors.

