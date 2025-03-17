CSL Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

An announcement from CSL ( (AU:CSL) ) is now available.

CSL Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Dr. Megan Clark acquiring 200 additional ordinary shares through an on-market transaction. This acquisition increases Dr. Clark’s direct holding to 3,883 ordinary shares, reflecting her continued confidence in the company’s performance and future prospects. This change in director’s interest is a routine update that may reassure stakeholders about the stability and governance of CSL Limited.

More about CSL

CSL Limited is a global biotechnology company that specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative medicines. The company is primarily focused on providing life-saving therapies for people with rare and serious diseases, including blood disorders, immunodeficiencies, and vaccines. CSL operates in the healthcare industry and is known for its significant contributions to medical research and development.

YTD Price Performance: -5.32%

Average Trading Volume: 868

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $76.64B

For a thorough assessment of CSL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com