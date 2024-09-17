CSIF Secures New Renewable Energy Wholesale Deal

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund.Inc. (JP:9284) has released an update.

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (CSIF) has announced a new wholesale agreement with an undisclosed retail electricity provider for the specific wholesale of renewable energy from the S30 CS Kasama-shi Dai-san Power Plant. The contract, starting on October 1, 2024, features a compensation rate of 0.10 yen/kWh with a one-year renewal term and a three-month prenotice period for termination. This agreement is expected to have a minimal impact on CSIF’s financial results for the upcoming fiscal periods.

