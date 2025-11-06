CSG Systems Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

CSG Systems ( (CSGS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CSG Systems presented to its investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc. is a company that specializes in customer experience, billing, and payments solutions, primarily serving the telecommunications and broadband industries with its SaaS offerings. In its third quarter of 2025, CSG Systems reported a total revenue of $303.6 million, marking a 2.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s GAAP operating income was $30.5 million, while non-GAAP operating income reached $54.5 million, reflecting a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 19.5%. GAAP earnings per share stood at $0.73, with non-GAAP EPS at $1.31.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the earnings report include a 23.6% increase in non-GAAP EPS compared to the previous year, driven by higher non-GAAP operating income and favorable foreign currency movements. The company also reported a significant rise in cash flows from operations, which increased by 21.5% to $47.9 million. Additionally, CSG declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share and repurchased approximately 275,000 shares of its stock for $18 million.

CSG’s financial performance was bolstered by the growth of its SaaS and related solutions, contributing to the revenue increase. The company maintained a strong cash position with $158.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025. The non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow saw a substantial increase of 37.3% year-over-year, reaching $43.9 million.

Looking ahead, CSG Systems remains focused on enhancing its product offerings and maintaining its competitive edge in the telecommunications sector. The management’s outlook suggests continued efforts in cost efficiency and strategic growth initiatives to drive future performance.

