CSC Holdings Raises S$12M in Successful Series 004 Issuance

CSC Holdings Limited has successfully closed its Series 004 of 3-month commercial paper issuances, raising S$12.01 million in gross proceeds, a 30.8% increase from the previous series. The digital securities, subscribed notably by company directors and related parties, will be listed on the SDAX Platform and will mature in three months. This reflects strong investor demand and confidence in the company’s financial instruments.

