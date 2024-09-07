CSC Holdings Clinches $150M in New Contracts

CSC Holdings Limited (SG:C06) has released an update.

CSC Holdings Limited has experienced a significant boost in business, securing contracts worth over $150 million from April to August 2024, propelling its order book to a robust $320 million. These contracts encompass a variety of industrial and commercial projects in Singapore, including pharmaceutical, packaging, semiconductor, and mixed-use developments, all set to be delivered within the next year.

For further insights into SG:C06 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.