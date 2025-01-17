CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Holds Successful EGM, Elects New Supervisor

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6066) ) has issued an update.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. held its 2025 First Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on January 17, 2025, in Beijing, where all resolutions were passed without rejection or amendment. The primary highlight was the election of Ms. Lin Xuan as a Shareholder Representative Supervisor, with approval from the majority of the voting shareholders. The EGM was conducted in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, ensuring the validity of the voting procedure and results.

More about CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. is a financial services company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the finance industry, primarily focusing on providing investment banking, wealth management, and brokerage services.

YTD Price Performance: -5.04%

Average Trading Volume: 951

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €22.2B

