CS Disco CEO Awarded RSUs in Incentive Plan

CS Disco (LAW) has released an update.

Scott Hill, the CEO of a notable company, was awarded 218,484 restricted stock units (RSUs) as part of an incentive plan. These RSUs will gradually become his own on specific dates throughout 2024, based on the duration of his tenure as CEO. Additionally, should the company experience a significant organizational change, Hill’s RSU vesting could be fast-tracked. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning executive rewards with their leadership performance and tenure.

