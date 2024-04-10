CS Disco Appoints Eric Friedrichsen as New CEO

An announcement from CS Disco (LAW) is now available.

Eric Friedrichsen has been named the new President, CEO, and principal executive officer of CS Disco, Inc., set to assume his role on April 29, 2024. With a rich background as CEO of Emburse, LLC and executive roles at Marketo Inc. and SAP, Friedrichsen’s expertise is expected to drive company growth. His appointment comes with a comprehensive compensation package, including a $550,000 base salary, potential bonuses, and stock options, alongside severance benefits safeguarding his tenure. As Friedrichsen steps in, outgoing CEO Scott Hill will transition to Chair of the Board after serving as an interim advisor.

