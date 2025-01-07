Crystal International Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results and Dividend Decision

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Crystal International Group Limited ( (HK:2232) ) just unveiled an update.

Crystal International Group Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on March 20, 2025, to approve the company’s annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024, and consider the recommendation and payment of a final dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, marking a pivotal moment in its fiscal calendar.

More about Crystal International Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0.46%

Average Trading Volume: 1,072,977

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$12.52B

See more insights into 2232 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.