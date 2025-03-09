Crystal International Joins Hang Seng Composite Index

The latest announcement is out from Crystal International Group Limited ( (HK:2232) ).

Crystal International Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, has been included as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI) effective 10 March 2025. This inclusion reflects the capital market’s recognition of the company’s business performance and is expected to broaden its shareholder base, increase trading liquidity, and enhance its investment value and reputation.

