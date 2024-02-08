Crypto Company Strikes Key Financing Agreement with AJB Capital

Crypto Company (CRCW) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

The Crypto Company secured a $50,000 loan from AJB Capital Investments via a Securities Purchase Agreement, receiving $40,000 net after fees for working capital and potential strategic investments. The uninterest-bearing note, due in July 2024, allows early repayment and imposes restrictions including prioritizing AJB’s debt and maintaining stock listing standards. Default triggers include a significant interest hike and potential stock conversion at a discounted rate, with the Company’s assets pledged as collateral. The transaction was privately executed, bypassing Securities Act registration requirements.

